Rehabilitation Centers To Be Established In KMC Hospital Manghopir, Malir, Other Cities: Faryal Talpur

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Rehabilitation centers to be established in KMC Hospital Manghopir, Malir, other cities: Faryal Talpur

Chairperson Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Home Faryal Talpur along with Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited Benazir Shaheed Rehabilitation Center Mauripur Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Chairperson Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Home Faryal Talpur along with Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited Benazir Shaheed Rehabilitation Center Mauripur Lyari.

The center has been established in collaboration with the Department of Health and ANF where drug addicts were treated, said a statement on Tuesday.

Faryal Talpur was accompanied by Administrator Karachi, Provincial Ministers Mukesh Chawla, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Qasim Siraj Soomro and Salim Jalbani.

ANF Project Director Colonel Pervez Hasan gave a detailed briefing about the Rehabilitation Center.

Faryal Talpur, who is also President Pakistan Peoples Party Women's Wing said the establishment of the rehabilitation center was commendable. She said apart from Karachi, these centers are also active in Hyderabad and Sukkur and were providing treatment facilities to drug addicts.

She said rehabilitation centers will also be established in KMC Hospital Manghopir and Malir as well as in other cities of Sindh including Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Nawabshah so that the people there can also get this facility.

She said more than 9,000 people have gotten rid of drug addiction from the Shaheed Benazir Rehabilitation Centers established in collaboration with the provincial government and were living a normal life.

She said after the rehabilitation of the drug addicts, training was being provided with the support of Stevta to make them skilled persons through vocational training so that these people can become useful and handy citizens of society.

Faryal Talpur said, "We have to work together to save our present and future generations from the scourge of addiction, adding that addiction destroys life and those who take it."She said those who guide such people back to normal life were commendable. The doctors and other people running such institutions need to be appreciated so that they can further improve their performance.

