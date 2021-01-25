Rehabilitation Centers to be set up in divisions of Punjab: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Shah Monday said drug rehabilitation centers will be established in every division of Punjab to treat patients of drug addiction.

The minister told the Senate during its proceedings that the decision to set up rehabilitation centers in Punjab was made in his meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The Federal government alone could not deal with the problem as there were five million drug addicts in the country, he said adding the federal and provincial government departments would have to make joint efforts to tackle the huge problem.

He told that there were only three drug rehabilitation centers in the country and these were not enough to meet the needs of patients.

The universities and colleges were declared drug free, he said adding efforts of the entire nation were required to have a drug free society.

Later the Senate passed a resolution of Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi expressing grave concern over the increase in the number of addicts in the country and demanded that the government should establish drug rehabilitation center in every district of the country.