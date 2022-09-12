(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi Monday said that rehabilitation and financial assistance for flood-affected families are topmost priorities of government for which Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was playing a leading role.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that around 31,000 families in D.I.Khan were provided cash assistance under BISP program, adding, further list was being updated and distribution of the assistance amount was started in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab on equal basis.

He said rehabilitation of the flood affected people is a major challenge and Federal government with the help of provincial governments will provide all possible assistance to the flood affectees.

He said joint efforts at the national level were the need of the hour to mitigate the suffering of the flood-affected people.

He also called for collective efforts to sort out short and long-term solutions to tackle the challenges facing the country including economy, food security and climate change.

Replying to a question about D.I.Khan, he replied that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) should pay more focus in D.I.Khan and its nearby villages which were badly affected due to recent flood disaster, adding, safe drinking water, medicines and shelters are urgently required for flood survivors.

He asked affected families of D.I.Khan that they should send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment as a control Room has also been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

Replying to another question, he urged that all political parties should rise above their differences and stand by our people who need us today.

"We will have to work relentlessly and collectively to overcome the situation caused by floods," he added.