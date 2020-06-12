Rehabilitation of 1.5 km long Mari Link Road to complete at cost of Rs 39.302 mln

Rehabilitation and widening of 1.5 km long Mari Link Road will be completed with in six months at the cost of Rs 39.302 million

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Rehabilitation and widening of 1.5 km long Mari Link Road will be completed with in six months at the cost of Rs 39.302 million.

Focal Person PTI Attock Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari said this after ground breaking ceremony of the aforementioned road.

On the occasion XEn Highways Iftikhar Ahmad , PTI City President Chaudhry Abid , PTI Coordinator Qazi Abid imran Bukhari Baber Qazi and other were present.

Khawar said that funds for this road have been approved under Annual Development Program with the special efforts of Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab, Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari.

He said , this road will be 24 feet wide and on its one side a culvert will also be built to improve drainage system .

Khawar said new gas pipe lines were being laid to overcome the problem of low gas pressure in Mohala Awan Sharif.