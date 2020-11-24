Rehabilitation of ancient temples starts in Kalash valley

Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkwa has started conservation and rehabilitation of ancient temples inside Kalash valley

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkwa has started conservation and rehabilitation of ancient temples inside Kalash valley.

Special Asstiant to Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazir Zada has approved funds for initiating this project.

Under the project , protection of historical graveyard at Kalash valley started by erecting boundary walls and pathways inside the krakal ancient graveyard.

Keeping sanctity of graveyard, tourists would will not be allowed to touch ancient remains/bones of graves in the valley.