Rehabilitation Of Blind, Deaf Children A Noble Cause: Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:18 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh government is committed to bringing a healthy change to the lives of differently-abled people because rehabilitation of blind and deaf children is a noble cause and those who are working in this regard need appreciation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh government is committed to bringing a healthy change to the lives of differently-abled people because rehabilitation of blind and deaf children is a noble cause and those who are working in this regard need appreciation.

This he said while visiting IDA-RIUE school and College for blind and deaf Karachi here on Thursday.

During visit to the various parts of the institution, he was informed that more than 650 students were enrolled there and they were being provided with education, vocational training to make them a useful citizen of the society.

Syed Qassim said that Sindh government had achieved a milestone in issuing driving license to hearing impaired persons and his department had taken many initiatives for differently-abled people such as issuance of Special CNICs, disability certificates, implementation of five percent job quota in public and private sectors.

While visiting Al-Umeed Rehabilitation Association (AURA), Syed Qassimassured them his full support in their mission.

