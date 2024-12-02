Rehabilitation of children with disabilities requires coordinated efforts of various stakeholders

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The President National Disability and Development forum (NDF) Abid Lashari has said that rehabilitation of children with disabilities remains a pressing issue in the country, requiring coordinated efforts from various stakeholders.

In his statement regarding International day of persons with disability, he said that in Sindh province children with intellectual disabilities face heightened vulnerability and situation demands both strategic interventions and unwavering commitment from governmental and non-governmental organizations.

He said that National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan has emerged as a pivotal player in addressing this challenge which was running four rehabilitation centers across Sindh including Nawabshah, Larkana, Gulistan e Johar and Gulshan e Hadeed, Karachi and caters to the needs of over 400 children with intellectual disabilities.

These centers provide essential services in life therapies, including psychotherapy, speech therapy, Physiotherapy, occupational therapy and non formal education and vocational training, aiming to empower children and their families.

However, the sheer scale of the problem underscores the need for expanded resources and outreach.

The Sindh Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) has played an instrumental role in policy-making, institutional support to organizations of persons with disabilities through training and grants and advocacy. By working collaboratively with organizations like NDF, PDSA, KDSP, DWA, NOWPDP, KVTC, DEVA academy and others, the DEPD seeks to integrate disability-focused programs into the broader development agenda.

However, experts stress that tackling this issue requires more than policies; it demands passion, sustained funding, and community engagement to ensure that every child receives the care and support they deserve.

Abid Lashari further said that Rehabilitation is not just about therapy—it’s about giving these children a chance to lead dignified lives.

He urged government and private sector to work hand-in-hand to address the barriers faced by children with intellectual disabilities and their families.