Rehabilitation of children with disabilities urged

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Abid Lashari, a dedicated advocate for disability rights and an active member of Rotary Club Nawabshah, emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive rehabilitation services for children with disabilities in Pakistan.

Speaking at the prestigious District Conference (DISCON 2025) of Rotary District 3271 here Sunday, Lashari highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to uplift children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

He said, the National Disability and Development Forum (NDF), a partner organization of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh and Rotary Club Nawabshah, currently operates four rehabilitation centers in Nawabshah, Larkana, Gulistan-e-Johar, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed Karachi.

These centers provide free services to 400 children with intellectual disabilities, including Autism, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy (CP), ADHD, and others.

Lashari expressed his gratitude to all Rotary Clubs that have embraced the inclusion of persons with disabilities in their community service projects.

He urged Rotary District 3271, Rotary International, and Government stakeholders to join hands in expanding access to rehabilitation services, especially in underserved rural areas.

“The rehabilitation of children with intellectual disabilities is not only a medical need but a social responsibility.

We must work together to ensure every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential,” Lashari stated.