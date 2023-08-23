Rehabilitation of Christian families' top priority: commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that rehabilitation of the victims of Jaranwala riot is the first priority and all available resources are being utilized in this regard.

In a meeting with Christian delegation at the Municipal Corporation Office here on Wednesday, she said that after the tragedy, the heads of all relevant departments have been assigned responsibilities for the rehabilitation of Christian families and for the repair, maintenance and renovation of burnt homes and Churches.

"We will not leave our Christian brothers and sisters alone and all out efforts would be made for their support, patronage and protection," said the commissioner.

The commissioner said that apart from accommodation and food, medical check-up and treatment facilities are also available for the Christian families at the Danish school.

She said that the Punjab government has provided financial assistance of Rs 2 million each to the affected families.

The members of the delegation appreciated the district administration for taking timely measures for provision of relief to victim families.

They also thanked for opening Churches for worship.