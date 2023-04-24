Rehabilitation of deprived sections collective responsibility: Dr Jamal Nasir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The rehabilitation of the deprived sections is the collective responsibility of the government and society, especially the protection of children who are victims of exploitation is the need of time.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister of Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir expressed these views during his visit to various institutions of the city including Holy Family Hospital, Child protection bureau, Aafit, Ghawara, Darul Falah and Anjuman Faiz ul islam here on Monday.

According to a handout issued here, the minister said that reducing sorrows and sharing happiness are the real meanings of the Eid celebrations.

"We must spend time with the needy and orphans around us which will increase our happiness", he added.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that helpless elderly and orphans hospitalized during the days of Eid deserve the attention of every school of thought of the entire society.

He said that apart from Eid gifts, it is also important to spend time with the destitute so that their suffering can be shared and could feel a sense of belonging.

Later, he gave Eid gifts to the orphaned children and destitute elders admitted to the institutions and offered them fruits, sweets and gifts.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chhata said that the social welfare department of the Punjab government has taken the responsibility of housing, feeding and medical treatment of the needy people in the society and urged the people to come forward and pay for special attention to the downtrodden segments of the community.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema and President Anjuman Shahriyan Sharjeel Mir accompanied the health minister during his visit.