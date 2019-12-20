Rehabilitation of Fazilpur-Taunsa section of Indus Highway nearing completion

About 90 per cent rehabilitation work of 170 kilometre Fazilpur-Taunsa section of Indus Highway (N-55) has been completed and it is expected that the project would be accomplished in coming few months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):About 90 per cent rehabilitation work of 170 kilometre Fazilpur-Taunsa section of Indus Highway (N-55) has been completed and it is expected that the project would be accomplished in coming few months.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Friday that the rehabilitation of the section part the Post-Flood National Highways Rehabilitation Project, is funded by Asian Development Bank would cost RS 490.19 million . Work of the project started in July 2017 and its completion date is December 31, 2019 but due to delay in release of required funds, the project has been delayed for a few months.

The Indus Highway is a 1264 km long four-lane national highway that runs along the Indus River connecting the port city of Karachi with the northwestern city of Peshawar via Dera Ghazi Khan.

