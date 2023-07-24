Rehabilitation of flood affected roads in full-swing

On the special directions of the provincial government, the rehabilitation of the flood-affected roads in Chitral is in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :On the special directions of the provincial government, the rehabilitation of the flood-affected roads in Chitral is in full swing.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Upper Chitral, Khalid Zaman is supervising the restoration process.

According to an official handout issued here on Monday, Pasom Goal Road has been reopened for vehicular traffic.

The road was closed due to the recent devastating floods and after restoration it has been reopened.

Vigorous restoration work was also going on Mastuj Bridge Assistant Commissioner Mastuj, Shah Adnan is supervising the work and very soon the bridge will be restored for traffic.