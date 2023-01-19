Rehabilitation of flood hit areas to be made effectively: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communication Syed Fahd Husain said on Thursday that during recent floods the incumbent government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proactively responded towards the floods

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communication Syed Fahd Husain said on Thursday that during recent floods the incumbent government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proactively responded towards the floods.

Addressing a function held to highlight the need to expand existing flood relief efforts in Pakistan at Lahore Press Club, he said, "Such approach helps give energy to other segments of the society to tackle any calamity." He said that flash floods had played havoc in the country and added that during difficult times country's political leadership and people had always made joint efforts to deal with natural disasters.

The SAPM said that in Geneva conference international donors pledged almost Dollar 10 billion to Pakistan for rehabilitation of flood victims.

International donors were providing more assistance to Pakistan than its demand just because the government had presented its case very effectively at international level, he added.

He said that homework related to Post Disaster Needs Assessment and plan how to use received funds was well prepared.

Syed Fahd Husain said that ministries of Planning, Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs and Prime Minister office had worked dedicatedly which yielded positive results in form of donations from international donors.

He said that the amount would be utilised for rehabilitation of flood victims in shape of different projects.

All projects would aim at reconstruction of flood hit areas in more effective way keeping in view climate changes, he maintained.

He further said that rehabilitation of flood affectees was a big challenge and competent team was required for adequate use of funds in a transparent manner.

To a question, he said, "If we want charter of economy than all parties have to agree on certain points." He said electoral reforms were necessary for holding free and fair elections in the country.

To another query, he said that public private partnership had always yielded good results.

Coca Cola Pakistan Vice President Fahad Ashraf said, "We have always been part of an immediate response plan after every disaster in Pakistan. Our response was carefully designed to assist everyone with a special focus on food, safety, clean drinking water."LPC President Azam Chaudhry and others were also present on the occasion.