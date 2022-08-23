UrduPoint.com

Rehabilitation Of Flood-hit People Top Priority Of Govt: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that government was utilising all available resources for the rehabilitation of flood-hit people in all the four provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 )

Heavy rain and flood wreaked havoc in different areas of Balochistan and Sindh, he said while talking to a private television channel.

This is the responsibility of every provincial representative to play effective role in rehabilitation of flood-affected people, he added.

Commenting on the role of Imran Khan, he said, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership should stop doing politics for some time as the country was hit by a natural calamity.

He suggested that provincial leaders of PTI should come forward and help the flood-stricken people of their respective areas.

The minister said that Imran Khan ruled the country for four years and it's quite visible to everyone what development the PTI made during its tenure.

He added that Imran Khan and other PTI leaders should avoid threatening the national institutions. PTI chairman should also desist from dragging establishment into politics, the minister added.

In reply to a question about relief in power tariff, Ahsan saidthe government was taking steps to provide relief to poor masses.

About next elections, the minister said the process of census had been started across the country, and it was hoped that next elections would be held in October 2023.

