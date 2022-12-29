UrduPoint.com

Rehabilitation Of Flood-hit Population Big Challenge: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said rehabilitation of flood victims and the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure was a big challenge for a developing country like Pakistan.

The prime minister expressed these views as he chaired a review meeting on the Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month.

Shehbaz Sharif said hundreds of lives and billions of Dollars had been lost this year due to flash floods in Pakistan.

He vowed to make every possible effort to accommodate the flood-struck population.

At the climate change conference in Geneva, he said, the government would convey to the world the plight of Pakistan's flood-hit people.

The proposals and detailed plan of action regarding the conference were presented before the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the participation of friendly countries as well as development partners and international financial institutions was also expected in the conference.

The prime minister directed to finalize the action plan for the conference on a priority basis. Federal Ministers including Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Sherry Rehman, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Special Assistants Syed Tariq Fatemi, Jahanzeb Khan, Syed Fahd Hussain and concerned senior officials were present.

