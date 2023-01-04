ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people was the government's first priority.

The prime minister, who was on his way to Sohbatpur city of Balochistan for a day-long visit, was briefed aboard by Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt.

General Inam Haider Malik about the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation works.

Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay was also accompanying the prime minister.