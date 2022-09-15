Rehabilitation of flood victims' biggest challenge, says Balighur Rehman

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the country is faced with multiple challenges but rehabilitation of flood victims is the greatest of all

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the country is faced with multiple challenges but rehabilitation of flood victims is the greatest of all.

Talking to PML-N MPAs during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said the whole country has suffered from huge economic losses besides loss of human lives, adding, "It is our national duty to help the flood-affected brothers and sisters." MPAs Zakia Shahnawaz, Mehwish Sultana and Mian Murghub Ahmed called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

The Governor Punjab said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with all the provincial governments and institutions is making efforts to rehabilitate and help the flood victims.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said performance, work and service of people are hallmark of PML-N.

He expressed the hope that Insha Allah, very soon the present government will be successful in dealing with all these crises.

The Governor urged the members of the provincial assembly to continue the mission of serving the people in their respective Constituencies as per the party policy.