Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims Biggest Challenge, Balighur Rehman Tells Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 07:22 PM

The Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed current political situation, rehabilitation of flood victims besides matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Friday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the coalition government is making all out efforts to bring economic stability in the country, adding that the recent flash floods have caused widespread destruction across the country and the process of rehabilitation of the flood victims is in progress.

The Governor appreciated the help of the flood victims through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). He prayed may the new year bring prosperity, economic development and political stability in the country.

The Governor Punjab said, "Pakistan belongs to all of us and all must play our part in its stability and development." Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi, speaking on the occasion said Chief Minister Punjab has lost trust of the majority of members of the Provincial Assembly.

He said despite the difficult situation, relief has been provided to the people in various sectors.

Kundi said new centers are being opened under the BISP in several tehsils to help more deserving families. He said that previous government did nothing other than targeting political opponents. He added that the economy collapsed and the country was on the verge of default.

The State Minister said But due to the tireless work and efforts of the coalition government, the danger of default has been averted and country's economy is fast improving.

