Rehabilitation of flood victims is national, moral responsibility of all: Tariq Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Labor and Manpower Tariq Qamar Baloch Thursday said that Pakistan was currently facing the worst flood situation in the history adding that rehabilitation of the flood victims was a national and moral responsibility of all of us.

He shared these views in a conversation on the occasion of donating relief goods to Al-Khidmat Foundation for the flood victims on behalf of Women Technical Training Center (WTTC) Samungli Road, Quetta.

On this occasion, Director Manpower Training Abdul Ghafoor Marree, Principal WTTC Madam Shabnam Naz, along with teachers and students were also present.

Secretary Labor said that the government was utilizing all resources to help and restore the flood victims in difficult times and were busy to ensure provision of facilities to the flood affectees.

He said that the spirit of the staff and trainees of WTTC was commendable because in this difficult time welfare organizations and philanthropists including the government have to play their full role to help the suffering brothers and assist them as soon as possible.

Principal WTTC Madam Shabnam Naz said they collected relief materials to help the suffering masses and this process would continue.

She said that every section of the society has to come forward and play an active role to help the afflicted people because the rehabilitation of the victims was possible only with joint efforts.