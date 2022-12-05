UrduPoint.com

Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims Top Priority Of The Government: Agha Hassan Baloch

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Rehabilitation of flood victims top priority of the government: Agha Hassan Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch said that rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas is one of the top priorities of the incumbent government and Balochistan National Party (BNP) is working hard to facilitate the affected people.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation from Balochistan headed by Rashid Kakar called on him here today and briefed the minister about the situation of the flood-affected areas and rehabilitation activities.

The Minister said the severity of the cold has increased significantly in Balochistan during last few days and will further increase by end of the month.

He called upon the federal and provincial governments, NGOs and the international community to speed up relief activities to facilitate the affected people.

Agha Hassan Baloch emphasized that the relief operation in Naseerabad, Qila Saifullah and Jaffarabad should be accelerated and resources should be diverted toward the people who are struggling with the severe cold weather under the open sky.

He said that the infrastructure of Balochistan was already backward which was further damaged by the recent floods.

There is a dire need for experts in planning and establishment of sustainable structure at the district level to deal with such calamities in future.

The Minister at the outset assured the delegation that BNP will continue to work continuously for the relief, rehabilitation and safe future of the affectees and actions will be taken to draw the attention of all state and international organizations towards the issue.

