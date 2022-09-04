Rehabilitation of flood-victims utmost target of govt: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Environment & Wildlife, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that utmost target of the provincial government is the speedy rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

Talking to different delegations here on Sunday, he said that the government would not tolerate any negligence in the provision of relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

He directed the concerned authorities and public representatives of the local government to extend all possible assistance to flood affected people to prove their patriotism in true sense.