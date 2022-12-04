UrduPoint.com

Rehabilitation Of Food Street At A Cost Of Rs 144.8m Started

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Rehabilitation of food street at a cost of Rs 144.8m started

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The divisional administration has started practical steps for promotion of tourism as rehabilitation of food street at fort Qasim Bagh initiated at a cost of Rs 144.8 million.

The upgradation work on food street around the stadium has been started.

Commissioner Multan division Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary expressed these views during visit to Food street, Damdama at fort Qasim Bagh here on Sunday.

He said that the construction style of centuries-old shrines was the cause of special interest to tourists.

The fort and the entire surrounding area would be converted into a tourist hub.

Commissioner also visited the rehabilitation scheme of fort Qasim Bagh and directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure the quality of work.

The citizens could see the completion of the project and the government's efforts clearly, Commissioner added.

On this occasion, Director Development Rubina Kausar, Divisional sports Officer Rana Nadeem, District Sports Officer Farooq Latif, Director Admin PHA Ghulam Nabi were also accompanied by him.

Related Topics

Multan Sports Visit Hub Bagh Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

10 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

10 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

10 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.