Rehabilitation of food street at a cost of Rs 144.8m started

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The divisional administration has started practical steps for promotion of tourism as rehabilitation of food street at fort Qasim Bagh initiated at a cost of Rs 144.8 million.

The upgradation work on food street around the stadium has been started.

Commissioner Multan division Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary expressed these views during visit to Food street, Damdama at fort Qasim Bagh here on Sunday.

He said that the construction style of centuries-old shrines was the cause of special interest to tourists.

The fort and the entire surrounding area would be converted into a tourist hub.

Commissioner also visited the rehabilitation scheme of fort Qasim Bagh and directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure the quality of work.

The citizens could see the completion of the project and the government's efforts clearly, Commissioner added.

On this occasion, Director Development Rubina Kausar, Divisional sports Officer Rana Nadeem, District Sports Officer Farooq Latif, Director Admin PHA Ghulam Nabi were also accompanied by him.