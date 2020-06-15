Rehabilitation of Golen Gol Water Supply Scheme starts in Chitral

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada Kailash inaugurated the rehabilitation project of the Golen Gol Water Supply Scheme that would benefit more than 4,000 people of Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada Kailash inaugurated the rehabilitation project of the Golen Gol Water Supply Scheme that would benefit more than 4,000 people of Chitral.

Golen Gol Water Supply Scheme was destroyed on July 8, 2019 floods and afterward the 40,000 people of Chitral Town were deprived of clean drinking water. The drinking water was being supplied to the people from Koghazi to Danin time to time but the people were facing difficulties due to lack of water.

The provincial government has approved a grant of Rs36.477 million for Chitral Town and Rs30.340 million for Union Council Koh.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirdada Kailash on Monday formally inaugurated the project.

Zahid Hussain, Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, Chitral, said that the provincial government has sanctioned more than Rs65 million for this project and they would try their best to get it ready as soon as possible.

However, the quality of the work will be taken care of and they would try to pass this pipeline in such a safe way so that it would not be damaged in case of future floods.

Haji Mehboob Azam, Chief Executive of the construction company, told this correspondent that he had already successfully completed the project in 2013 but since it is a flood prone area and there are frequent floods which damage the project. "We can't prevent natural disasters, but the rate of damage can be minimized, and that's why this time we're going to try to get the pipeline through a safe route to prevent flooding," he said.

Sharif Hussain, a political and social activist in the area, thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Wazirzada for playing a vital role in initiating the project along with other development work.