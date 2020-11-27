UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehabilitation Of N-80 Being Done In Small Packages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Rehabilitation of N-80 being done in small packages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Rehabilitation of 146 km Rawalpindi-Kohat Highway (N-80) is being done by National Highway Authority but due to financial constraints, work has been taken up in small packages.

An official of NHA told APP on Friday that under Annual Maintenance Plan (AMP), work is being carried out in small sections due to financial constraints. It is pertinent to mention here that in previous AMP, road section from its starting point at Tarnol to 59 kilometer has been improved through Periodic Maintenance & Rehabilitation schemes and thus the road is in quite better condition.

He said from 97km onwards, the road has already been taken up for dualization under project for the CPEC Link road. However, allocations have been made in AMP 2017-18, 2018-19 & 2019-20 for repair and improvement of road stretches from Km 59 onwards.

He said that Rs 234.504 million have been allocated for Khunda -Talhi Adda & Jand City portion and the project is under procurement.

He said that for five km portion from Talhi Adda – Mithial, Rs134 million have been allocated and work is in progress .For 5 km Mithial- Pind Sultani section, Rs132.708 million have been earmarked and it is under procurement stage.

The official said that for three km portion near Pind Sultani Rs81.154 million have been earmarked and its work is in progress. Three km Pind Sultani – Rangli section has construction cost of Rs82.95 million and it is under procurement. Thirteen km Rangli – Jand section has construction cost of Rs350.835 million and it is under award process.

/395

Related Topics

Road CPEC Progress Jand NHA From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhuttoâ€™s engagement ceremony will be t ..

12 minutes ago

ADB approves a $ 300m loan for Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Shadab Khan asks his fans, followers to pray for h ..

52 minutes ago

Test events for Tokyo Olympics to restart on March ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Zakharova Says US Engaged in Nerve Agents ..

3 minutes ago

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev Holds Talks With France's ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.