Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Renowned UK-based NGO Muslim Hands here Thursday launched General Payment Distribution Welfare drive under the Muslim Hands Orphan Sponsorship program, with the goal of transforming orphans beyond homeless and disadvantaged children into self-supported and self-reliant useful and distinguished citizens of the country

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Renowned UK-based NGO Muslim Hands here Thursday launched General Payment Distribution Welfare drive under the Muslim Hands Orphan Sponsorship program, with the goal of transforming orphans beyond homeless and disadvantaged children into self-supported and self-reliant useful and distinguished citizens of the country.

Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, the deputy commissioner of Mirpur, was the main guest at the opening ceremony held on Thursday morning at the Football academy ground.

SSP Mirpur Kamran Ali, President PMA Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, General Secretary District Bar Mr. Fazal-e-Raziq, and President Mirpur-AJK Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sabir Hussain Shah were among those who attended and spoke at the occasion.

On this particular occasion, the esteemed visitors engaged with the orphan children and inspired them to pursue their aspirations and never give up by sharing their own success stories.

Speaking at the ceremony, speakers like DC Yasir Riaz Ch. SSP Kamran Ali and others praised Muslim Hands' tireless efforts and selfless deeds in caring for orphans and giving them every chance to succeed in life, in addition to a number of other beneficial initiatives for the advancement and healing of the sick human race in diverse spheres of life across the globe, including Pakistan and AJK.

The kids were motivated by speakers who set an example of how "hard work never goes in vain."

"No matter what the circumstances may be if you are determined to focus on achievement of all of your dreams", the speakers stated.

In addition to school uniforms, the visitors gave the orphans financial support packages on behalf of Muslim Hands.

The chief of Media Wing Muslim Hands AJK, Qanar Atta Raja, informed the APP AJK Correspondent on this occasion that the main objectives of the widespread welfare program designed specifically for the rehabilitation of orphans are eradicating poverty, guaranteeing good health and well-being, providing quality education, and ensuring gender equality with a Primary focus on lowering disparities.

APP/ahr/378