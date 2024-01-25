- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Program
Rehabilitation Of Orphans: Muslim Hands Launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Renowned UK-based NGO Muslim Hands here Thursday launched General Payment Distribution Welfare drive under the Muslim Hands Orphan Sponsorship program, with the goal of transforming orphans beyond homeless and disadvantaged children into self-supported and self-reliant useful and distinguished citizens of the country
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Renowned UK-based NGO Muslim Hands here Thursday launched General Payment Distribution Welfare drive under the Muslim Hands Orphan Sponsorship program, with the goal of transforming orphans beyond homeless and disadvantaged children into self-supported and self-reliant useful and distinguished citizens of the country.
Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, the deputy commissioner of Mirpur, was the main guest at the opening ceremony held on Thursday morning at the Football academy ground.
SSP Mirpur Kamran Ali, President PMA Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, General Secretary District Bar Mr. Fazal-e-Raziq, and President Mirpur-AJK Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sabir Hussain Shah were among those who attended and spoke at the occasion.
On this particular occasion, the esteemed visitors engaged with the orphan children and inspired them to pursue their aspirations and never give up by sharing their own success stories.
Speaking at the ceremony, speakers like DC Yasir Riaz Ch. SSP Kamran Ali and others praised Muslim Hands' tireless efforts and selfless deeds in caring for orphans and giving them every chance to succeed in life, in addition to a number of other beneficial initiatives for the advancement and healing of the sick human race in diverse spheres of life across the globe, including Pakistan and AJK.
The kids were motivated by speakers who set an example of how "hard work never goes in vain."
"No matter what the circumstances may be if you are determined to focus on achievement of all of your dreams", the speakers stated.
In addition to school uniforms, the visitors gave the orphans financial support packages on behalf of Muslim Hands.
The chief of Media Wing Muslim Hands AJK, Qanar Atta Raja, informed the APP AJK Correspondent on this occasion that the main objectives of the widespread welfare program designed specifically for the rehabilitation of orphans are eradicating poverty, guaranteeing good health and well-being, providing quality education, and ensuring gender equality with a Primary focus on lowering disparities.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
Three suspects arrested by Attock police
German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS
AJK PM leaves for Makkah to perform umrah
French court censures parts of controversial immigration law
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights22 seconds ago
-
Youth encouraged to come out and Vote on February 0818 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)7 minutes ago
-
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension7 minutes ago
-
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 202412 minutes ago
-
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas4 minutes ago
-
Three suspects arrested by Attock police4 minutes ago
-
German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS5 minutes ago
-
Youth encouraged to come out and vote on February 84 minutes ago
-
ECP urges public to avoid responding fake calls, WhatsApp4 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest 2 suspects involved in Hawala Hundi4 minutes ago
-
JUI-F organises Youth Convention in Swabi4 minutes ago