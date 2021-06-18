Rehabilitation of parks in distt East top priority: Municipal Commissioner

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) ::Municipal Commissioner East Shoaib Ahmed Malik Friday said that the rehabilitation of parks in district East was among his top priorities.

"DMC East is going to rehabilitate the parks which have long been abandoned," he said while visiting a park where he launched a tree plantation campaign.

Municipal Commissioner was accompanied by Director (Parks) Agha Sameer, Director Municipal Service Touqeer Abbas and others.