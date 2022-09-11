UrduPoint.com

Rehabilitation Of Schools, Relief Funds To Flood Victims Top Priority Of Govt: Rana Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Rehabilitation of schools, relief funds to flood victims top priority of govt: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Sunday said that rehabilitation of schools and providing relief to students in the wake of recent flood disaster will be the government's top priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the assessment of damages caused by the recent flash floods is underway and once it is completed, immediate steps will be taken for the rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure of schools.

Schools and damaged government property were on the priority list, he mentioned.

Minister said PML-N government was fully aware of its responsibilities and it would never leave the affected people specially students alone in the difficult time.

He also appealed the nation to generously contribute and help the flood affected people like those philanthropists.

He said besides providing ration, potable water, tents and mosquito nets, the government has also focused on damaged infrastructure of schools and preparing a mechanism of a fee waiver which would be devised and a Special Scholarship Programme will also be introduced for undergrad and graduate students in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said that there is no comparison between the Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan Niazi' s politics, adding, Imran Khan's politics are based on lies and propaganda.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Water Sunday Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

14 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

14 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

14 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.