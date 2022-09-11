Rehabilitation of schools, relief funds to flood victims top priority of govt: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Sunday said that rehabilitation of schools and providing relief to students in the wake of recent flood disaster will be the government's top priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the assessment of damages caused by the recent flash floods is underway and once it is completed, immediate steps will be taken for the rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure of schools.

Schools and damaged government property were on the priority list, he mentioned.

Minister said PML-N government was fully aware of its responsibilities and it would never leave the affected people specially students alone in the difficult time.

He also appealed the nation to generously contribute and help the flood affected people like those philanthropists.

He said besides providing ration, potable water, tents and mosquito nets, the government has also focused on damaged infrastructure of schools and preparing a mechanism of a fee waiver which would be devised and a Special Scholarship Programme will also be introduced for undergrad and graduate students in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said that there is no comparison between the Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan Niazi' s politics, adding, Imran Khan's politics are based on lies and propaganda.