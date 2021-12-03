Rehabilitation of special persons in AJK atop priorities of government: PM Qayyum Niazi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said special people are an important part of our society and the government will fulfill its responsibility to address their grievances with prime focus for their rehabilitation to make them useful citizens of the society

MIRPUR (AJK) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Dec, 2021 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said special people are an important part of our society and the government will fulfill its responsibility to address their grievances with prime focus for their rehabilitation to make them useful citizens of the society.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony hosted to mark International Day of disabled persons in the State metropolis on Friday.

Minister for education and TEVTA Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai also addressed the function while Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar was present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir are suppressing the voice of the Kashmiri people and has launched a systematic ware of repression to crush the freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He said Thousands of youths in Occupied Kashmir have been blinded by Indian forces through pellet guns, thousands of youths have been deprived of their limbs and thousands of women have become widows.

The Prime Minister said that special persons deserved special attention and the government would work on priority basis to provide facilities to them.

He said that special people have proved their capabilities from playground to all walks of life and special people have made their country and nation famous.

He said the government would ensure the implementation of quotas in jobs for special people and create more opportunities for them.

Qayyum Niazi said that India had started a war of repressions in occupied Kashmir on one hand while on the other hand Kashmiris are being forcibly crippled by depriving them of eyes and other parts of the body to crush the freedom movement launched by the Kashmiri people and added that Indian occupying forces are also violating human rights.

The Prime Minister appealed to the civilized world and human rights to take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir and grant the Kashmiri their internationally recognized right to self-determination. The Prime Minister on this occasion also distributed shields to special persons.