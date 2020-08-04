UrduPoint.com
Rehabilitation Of Tanda To Promote Local Tourism : Ziaullah Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:43 PM

Rehabilitation of Tanda to promote local tourism : Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Cheif Minister on Science and Information Technology , Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday visited Tanda Dam to inspect ongoing rehabilitation work with an aim to facilitate local tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to Cheif Minister on Science and Information Technology , Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday visited Tanda Dam to inspect ongoing rehabilitation work with an aim to facilitate local tourists.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat and General Manager Tourism were present on this occasion.

The final shape given to the project includes rehabilitation of Tanda Dam, construction of children park and tourists resorts and provision of other recreational facilities.

Ziaullah Bangash speaking on the occasion said:"Promoting the tourism industry is one of the top priority of PTI Government." " Tanda Dam would be developed as best tourist site, people of Kohat would have best recreational facilities soon", he said.

The rehabilitation work also include renovation of rest house,seating and sightseeing arrangements.

Road leading to Tanda Dam has been widened and carpeted to facilitate families and tourists coming for recreational purposes and being upgraded to become become a major tourist attraction for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

Earlier,Rs100 million-initiative was being launched under the Divisional Headquarters Uplift and Beautification Project.

The Tanda Dam is the only recreational site in the district where people used to come with families but due to miserable conditions of roads and lack of other facilities,the people face lots of difficulties.

