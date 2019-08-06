Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday said that rehabilitation of workers was the top priority of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday said that rehabilitation of workers was the top priority of the government

The minister expressed these remarks while chairing a high level meeting in the office of Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam.

Provincial Minister Labour analyzed the progress of Health insurance facility for workers.

Free medical facility were being ensured in all social security hospitals for workers and their families, he added.

Additional Secretary Labour Dr Sohail Shahzad, Commissioner PESSI Saqib Manan, Special Secretary Health Muzafar Sial, DG Labour Faisal Nisar and other officers attended this meeting.

Health Department briefed minister about initiatives for the welfare of workers.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Labour Ansar Majeed Khan said that all registered workers would have health insurance package, adding that free medical facility was being ensured in all social security hospitals for workers and their families.