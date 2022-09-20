UrduPoint.com

Rehabilitation Process Of Flood Victims Started In KP: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Rehabilitation process of flood victims started in KP: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur Tuesday said work on rehabilitation of the flood victims had been started and resources were being used to assist and provide relief to them.

He was talking to affected people during his visit to flood hit areas in Dera Ismail Khan.

He was accompanied by the district administration authorities and rescue workers.

Faisal Amin said that assessment committees had been formed to ensure compensation of flood damages.

He also urged the nation and overseas Pakistanis to donate generously in KP Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund to help out the flood victims.

He said the provincial government, local administration and concerned authorities were working round the clock to deal with the calamity and provide adequate aid and relief to the affected families.

He further said that measures were being taken by concerned departments to ensure maintenance and repair of the canal system.

He assured that government would leave no stone unturned to help flood affected people and mitigate their sufferings.

