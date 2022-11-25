UrduPoint.com

Rehabilitation, Relief Work Going On In Flood-affected Areas Of Balochistan: Farah Azim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Spokesman of the Balochistan government Farah Azim Shah on Friday said that the rehabilitation and relief work was going on in the flood-affected areas of province, while 125,000 houses were damaged in a recent floods

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Spokesman of the Balochistan government Farah Azim Shah on Friday said that the rehabilitation and relief work was going on in the flood-affected areas of province, while 125,000 houses were damaged in a recent floods.

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here.

She said that Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking all measures to restore the flood-affected areas, adding that the visit of a foreign delegation to Balochistan was with an aim to help flood victims in the areas.

Farah Azim Shah said the CM Balochistan was taking measures to provide jobs to the youth to eradicate unemployment.

In this context, the Balochistan government was providing jobs to youth with 804 posts in the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) and 200 posts in the Balochistan Assembly Secretariat and member of provincial assembly (MPA) hostel which recruitments would be done on merit basis.

, she added.

She said that girls Cadet College was established in Turbat and Women Police Station was being set up in Quetta with an aim to empower women in the province.

She said that health cards were issued for the provision of health facilities to people in Balochistan.

She said that agricultural land had been destroyed in the flood-affected area. She added that Balochistan government was providing free wheat seeds to the farmers to put them back on their feet.

More Stories From Pakistan

