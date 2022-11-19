UrduPoint.com

Rehabilitation, Reopening Of Educational Institutions Directed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Kohat Mehmood Aslam Wazir on Saturday directed for reopening of Girls College Dara Adamkhel and other schools in the division.

He, while chairing a meeting, also directed the opening and rehabilitation of non-functional health facilities, and sought a complete report of the progress within one week.

The meeting also discussed the improvement of Kohat tunnel, the promotion of the agriculture sector and other development schemes. The meeting also stressed concerned authorities to develop a liaison for the purpose.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, District Police Officer and officers of concerned departments were present on the occasion.

