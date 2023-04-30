Rehabilitation work at Khangarh Stadium likely to commence soon

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration decided to repair Khangarh Stadium as chairs and some other areas underwent damage during the distribution of free flour.

Following complaints about the dilapidated condition of some parts of the Khangrah stadium from the public, Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Dogar instructed sports department officers to visit the site and asses losses so that the stadium could be rehabilitated in its original form.

Restoration of the stadium is of vital importance to resume sports activities in the city, he stated. Local citizens namely Shaban Naveed, Rana Amjid, Abdul Shakoor and others expressed satisfaction as the issue came to limelight.