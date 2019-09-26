Rehabilitation work continues in parks: PHA

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam said that rehabilitation work continued in parks to restore recreational activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam said that rehabilitation work continued in parks to restore recreational activities.

During his visit to Bagh Langay Khan here on Thursday to check ongoing development work, the DG said all possible resources were being utilized to provide the best recreational spots to people.