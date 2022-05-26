Rehabilitation work expedited on highway near D.G Khan

National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday said that the rehabilitation work has been expedited at "Kala Ki Basti" near Dera Ghazi Khan on Peshawar-Karachi Indus Highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday said that the rehabilitation work has been expedited at "Kala Ki Basti" near Dera Ghazi Khan on Peshawar-Karachi Indus Highway.

In a press release, Spokesman NHA said that work is underway on 1.5 kilometers section and will be completed by the end of this month.

He further said that the construction activities have already been started on 12.5 km of the 14 km affected highway and restoration work is in full swing on 1.5 km section.

Spokesman added that NHA Maintenance Office Dera Ghazi Khan is taking action against the contractor for delay in the project as per rules and regulations.

It may be mentioned here that work on this project was started in June 2021 and the completion date was May 2022.