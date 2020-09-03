Rehabilitation work in flood affected areas continue; compensation given to affeectees:CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday said the provincial government is fully active to help and rehabilitate the flood affected people and areas.

Addressing a press conference in Swat after presiding over a meeting on flood situation, he said the government has already issued compensation cheques to affected people while relief and rehabilitation work is in full swing in flood damaged areas.

Appreciating the performance of Relief Department, he said that due to timely action by the relief department and district administrations the damages due to floods remained minimal.

He said that the government machinery and MPAs are monitoring the relief and rehabilitation work besides making access to each and every affected person, adding that the timely response and relief work by the present government is unprecedented.

The CM said the present government of PTI constructed 50 kilometres protection wall in the flood affected area due to which the damages remained very low during the current floods in KP. The government also ensured rehabilitation of flood affected areas in 2010, he told media.

Mahmood Khan said the prompt measures during COVID-19 and recent floods, issuance of Sehat Insaf Card, inauguration of BRT project and other schemes of public welfare have strengthened the trust of public in PTI leadership.

He said those who are criticizing PTI government should first hold themselves accountable and examine as to why they were not re-elected in the general elections.

Mahmood Khan said that PTI is the only political party which was twice elected in KP by the people and hoped that it would be re-elected in the next general election on the basis of its performance.

Regarding flood damages, he said that until now 25 persons were reportedly died and the government paid the bereaved families the compensation within 24 hours. Similarly, he said that encroachment on downstream is being removed under River protection Act and directives have already been issued to take action against illegal crush plants.

To a question he said that apart from relief and rehabilitation work the provincial government is also working on survey and planning for permanent rehabilitation of affected people. However, he added that in some areas the rehabilitation work could be carried out after floods.

Earlier, Commissioner Malakand division briefed the Chief Minister about the flood situation and the damages caused so far and the relief and rehabilitation activities.

Provincial Minister Mohibullah Khan, MNA Salim ur Rehman, MPAs Fazl Hakim, Mian Sharafat and Azizullah Garan and high officials of district administration were also present on the occasion.

It was told that during the recent flood a total 25 persons died including 11 from Swat. The dead bodies of 24 persons have so far been recovered and search for the one is still underway.

The foods destroyed 19 shops, 26 public buildings, 54 roads, 19 bridges, 81 irrigation channels, 40 installations of PHA and 11 installations of PESCO.