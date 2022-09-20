Rehabilitation work in flood-hit areas underway on fast track: LG minister

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur has said that all available resources are being utilized to assist and provide relief to the flood affectees and rehabilitation work is underway on a fast track.

In this regard, more emergency funds are being released by the KP Finance Department, he said while talking to dwellers of flood affected areas during his visit.

The concerned rescue and district administration authorities also accompanied him on this occasion.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said that assessment committees had been formed to ensure fair and transparent distribution of compensation among flood victims for the damages caused to their houses during flooding. He, however, appealed for full cooperation with these survey teams for this purpose.

The Minister appealed to the entire nation and overseas Pakistanis to donate generously in the KP Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund to extend maximum help to the flood victims, as he said, the rehabilitation of the displaced homeless victims is more difficult than the rescue and relief phases.

For this purpose, he maintained, extra resources are required while dealing with such natural calamities that befall the nations. He said that the recent flood was more intense and destructive than the floods of 2010 and it caused colossal damages.

He said that this fact is also very welcome and satisfying that the spirit, brotherhood and solidarity shown by the government, administration, Pakistan Army and especially the entire nation to deal with the recent natural disaster.

He said that according to our estimates, apart from the loss of precious human lives, more than 70 thousand acres of land and standing crops and gardens have been damaged.

He said the provincial government, local administration and all institutions are working round the clock to deal with this calamity and provide adequate aid and relief to the victim families.

He said all the relevant institutions including Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, NHA, C&W and local government are endeavoring day and night to restore the flood-affected roads and solve the problems faced by the people in transportation.

Faisal Amin clarified that after the rescue and relief activities, the next herculean task before the KP government is the permanent resettlement of the affected families, which requires more time and resources.

He further said that concrete measures are being taken by the concerned departments to ensure the maintenance and repair of the canal system that was badly affected due to floods and ensure adequate water for irrigation and cultivation purposes especially wheat.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, all the members of the provincial cabinet are standing side by side with the victims in this difficult time.