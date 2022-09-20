UrduPoint.com

Rehabilitation Work In Flood-hit Areas Underway On Fast Track: LG Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Rehabilitation work in flood-hit areas underway on fast track: LG minister

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur has said that all available resources are being utilized to assist and provide relief to the flood affectees and rehabilitation work is underway on a fast track

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur has said that all available resources are being utilized to assist and provide relief to the flood affectees and rehabilitation work is underway on a fast track.

In this regard, more emergency funds are being released by the KP Finance Department, he said while talking to dwellers of flood affected areas during his visit.

The concerned rescue and district administration authorities also accompanied him on this occasion.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said that assessment committees had been formed to ensure fair and transparent distribution of compensation among flood victims for the damages caused to their houses during flooding. He, however, appealed for full cooperation with these survey teams for this purpose.

The Minister appealed to the entire nation and overseas Pakistanis to donate generously in the KP Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund to extend maximum help to the flood victims, as he said, the rehabilitation of the displaced homeless victims is more difficult than the rescue and relief phases.

For this purpose, he maintained, extra resources are required while dealing with such natural calamities that befall the nations. He said that the recent flood was more intense and destructive than the floods of 2010 and it caused colossal damages.

He said that this fact is also very welcome and satisfying that the spirit, brotherhood and solidarity shown by the government, administration, Pakistan Army and especially the entire nation to deal with the recent natural disaster.

He said that according to our estimates, apart from the loss of precious human lives, more than 70 thousand acres of land and standing crops and gardens have been damaged.

He said the provincial government, local administration and all institutions are working round the clock to deal with this calamity and provide adequate aid and relief to the victim families.

He said all the relevant institutions including Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, NHA, C&W and local government are endeavoring day and night to restore the flood-affected roads and solve the problems faced by the people in transportation.

Faisal Amin clarified that after the rescue and relief activities, the next herculean task before the KP government is the permanent resettlement of the affected families, which requires more time and resources.

He further said that concrete measures are being taken by the concerned departments to ensure the maintenance and repair of the canal system that was badly affected due to floods and ensure adequate water for irrigation and cultivation purposes especially wheat.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, all the members of the provincial cabinet are standing side by side with the victims in this difficult time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Flood Water Visit NHA National University All From Government Cabinet Wheat

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation process of flood victims started in ..

Rehabilitation process of flood victims started in KP: Minister

7 minutes ago
 Tele-healthcare project launched in AJK to facilit ..

Tele-healthcare project launched in AJK to facilitate rural population

7 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur ..

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's Maqam system offers enhanced Umrah ..

Saudi Arabia's Maqam system offers enhanced Umrah service to foreign pilgrims

7 minutes ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region Introduces Pass Control Via Va ..

Zaporizhzhia Region Introduces Pass Control Via Vasylivka Checkpoint - Authoriti ..

12 minutes ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region to Hold Referendum on Joining ..

Zaporizhzhia Region to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia On September 23-27- Bal ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.