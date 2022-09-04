UrduPoint.com

Rehabilitation Work In Tank Moves Fast With Opening 70 Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Rehabilitation work in Tank moves fast with opening 70 roads

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The restoration work on damaged access roads and highways in flood affected areas of Tank is almost completed with opening 70 key roads for all kinds of traffic, said Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak.

"Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the line departments, about three main roads, 15 branch roads at various places of the district have been rebuilt, connecting all the localities with rest of the district," the DC told APP here on Sunday.

About restoration of power supply, Hameedullah Khattak said that out of 13 feeders in Tank district, the power supply had been restored for consumers of 12 feeders and added Wapda officials had been directed to expeditiously complete work on the remaining feeder too, so that no household was left without electricity.

The deputy commissioner said that 1350 fully damaged houses have been provided with tents and food package so far.

He told the media that in addition 3016 packages containing food and other relief items were distributed among the affected people of different villages and localities of the district.

Khattak informed that the flood stricken population was confronting multiple challenges, adding, one of them was health related issues. He informed that by then over 14,000 people had been provided with treatment and medication at the 22 medical camps setup at different stations of the district.

While replying to a question, the DC said as per direction of the provincial government Rs 0.8 million on account of death compensation had been given to the heirs of two people killed during flood.

To another query, he said that rehabilitation efforts in the flood hit areas were underway. He added that most of the communication means including roads remained cut off in the remote parts with the rest of the district.

As philanthropists and donor agencies were focusing the calamity hit people, the vehicles laden with food and relief packages were pouring in the region, that was why the improvement of roads and communication means was the prime focus of the management in order to ensure better services and facilities to masses in due course of time.

"So far 70 main and link roads of the district have been restored, while traffic has also been allowed," the DC maintained.

He said that even 8 villages of the district had been provided with ration and other daily use items as well as airlifting the stranded population by using helicopters. Almost all the feeders of the district were functional and there was no customer left without electricity in the district.

