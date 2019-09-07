Rehabilitation work of D-12 in full swing by the Capital Development Authority

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) : Road Rehabilitation work in sector D-12, by the Capital Development Authority CDA ) is in full swing and carpeting of major roads of the sector is being carried out at fast

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is carrying rehabilitation work from its own resources through Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) Directorate.

Expected saving is 37% from the cost which would have been incurred if the carpeting had been done by the contractor. Funds saved from the project would be utilized for other allied works in the sector.

Under this project repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of all major roads, service roads , markaz, Class-III markets and roads within the sector would be carried out while residual development work in the sector will be also completed as massive construction activities in the sector D-12 has affected the roads due to which residents have to face difficulties.

Engineering Wing of the Authority has been directed to complete rehabilitation work on all major roads, markaz and class III markets as well as leftover development work in sector D-12 at earliest.