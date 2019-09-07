UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehabilitation Work Of D-12 In Full Swing By The Capital Development Authority

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

Rehabilitation work of D-12 in full swing by the Capital Development Authority

Road Rehabilitation work in sector D-12, by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is in full swing and carpeting of major roads of the sector is being carried out at fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Road Rehabilitation work in sector D-12, by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is in full swing and carpeting of major roads of the sector is being carried out at fast pace.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is carrying rehabilitation work from its own resources through Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) Directorate.

Expected saving is 37% from the cost which would have been incurred if the carpeting had been done by the contractor. Funds saved from the project would be utilized for other allied works in the sector.

Under this project repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of all major roads, service roads , markaz, Class-III markets and roads within the sector would be carried out while residual development work in the sector will be also completed as massive construction activities in the sector D-12 has affected the roads due to which residents have to face difficulties.

Engineering Wing of the Authority has been directed to complete rehabilitation work on all major roads, markaz and class III markets as well as leftover development work in sector D-12 at earliest.

Related Topics

Road Market Capital Development Authority National University All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Kashmir turmoil eye-opener for justice loving peop ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Government notifies commission for HIV/AIDS ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 07 Sep 2019

11 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for the city Karach ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to address a conference tomo ..

11 minutes ago

Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan pays tribute to martyrs of ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.