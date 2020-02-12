Rehabilitation work of Fazilpur-Taunsa section of Indus Highway completed

Rehabilitation work of 170 kilometre Fazilpur-Taunsa section of Indus Highway (N-55) has been accomplished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):Rehabilitation work of 170 kilometre Fazilpur-Taunsa section of Indus Highway (N-55) has been accomplished.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Wednesday that the rehabilitation of the section, part of the Post-Flood National Highways Rehabilitation Project, has funded by Asian Development Bank and it cost Rs 490.19 million.

Rehabilitation work of the section had been started in July 2017 and it was scheduled to be accomplished in December last year but due to delay in release of required funds, the project has been completed now.

The Indus Highway is a 1264 km long four-lane national highway that runs along the Indus River connecting Karachi with Peshawar via Sehwan, Shikarpur,, Kashmore,Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and D I Khan.

