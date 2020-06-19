Rehabilitation work of historical Dhobi Ghaat Park to be started in July

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Malik Abid Mahmood said the rehabilitation work of the historical Dhobi Ghaat Park would be started in July to restore recreational activities.

During his visit of Dhobi Ghaat and Pervez Elahi Park here on Friday, DG PHA said that the rehabilitation work of the park would be completed with funds of Rs4 million.

He said that maximum facilities would be provided to citizens in the park including walking tracks, benches, lights, boundary wall and others.

He added that instructions have been issued for construction of boundary wall of Pervez Elahi Park and work would be started soon.

On the other hand, cleanliness, maintenance and beautification work was also continued at different parks and green belts of the city, DG PHA added.