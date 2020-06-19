UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehabilitation Work Of Historical Dhobi Ghaat Park To Be Started In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:48 PM

Rehabilitation work of historical Dhobi Ghaat Park to be started in July

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Malik Abid Mahmood said the rehabilitation work of the historical Dhobi Ghaat Park would be started in July to restore recreational activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Malik Abid Mahmood said the rehabilitation work of the historical Dhobi Ghaat Park would be started in July to restore recreational activities.

During his visit of Dhobi Ghaat and Pervez Elahi Park here on Friday, DG PHA said that the rehabilitation work of the park would be completed with funds of Rs4 million.

He said that maximum facilities would be provided to citizens in the park including walking tracks, benches, lights, boundary wall and others.

He added that instructions have been issued for construction of boundary wall of Pervez Elahi Park and work would be started soon.

On the other hand, cleanliness, maintenance and beautification work was also continued at different parks and green belts of the city, DG PHA added.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Visit July Million

Recent Stories

Chakdara police recover 10,000 grams hashish, arre ..

3 minutes ago

Japan's Abe Will Not Attend Victory Day Parade in ..

3 minutes ago

French police stage raids in city marked by Cheche ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-locust operation completed over over 2.75 mil ..

8 minutes ago

CEO Multan Electric Power Company tested positive ..

8 minutes ago

Belarusian Prosecutors Open One More Criminal Case ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.