Rehabilitation Work Of The Rain Victims Underway: CM's Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Rehabilitation work of the rain victims underway: CM's Aide

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the relief work has been expedited and free medical aid and other facilities have been provided to the rain-affected families.

He said this during the visit to Shahi Bazar, Chandni Chowk Tando Muhammad Khan, nearby villages and other areas, said a statement issued here on Friday.

On this occasion, he reviewed the relief works and rain water drainage with the help of heavy machinery.

Officers of the district administration also accompanied him on this occasion.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar further said"The Sindh government is fully aware of its responsibilities, but due to the recent rains, there has been a lot of damage."He also requested the philanthropists and welfare organizations to come forward and help the Sindh government and play their effective role in the rehabilitation of the rain victims.

