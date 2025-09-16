Open Menu

Rehabilitation Work On Affected Section Of Multan-Sukkur Motorway In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 11:36 PM

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has launched full-scale rehabilitation work on the flood-affected section of the Multan–Sukkur Motorway (M-5) at Jalalpur Pirwala site

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has launched full-scale rehabilitation work on the flood-affected section of the Multan–Sukkur Motorway (M-5) at Jalalpur Pirwala site.

Acting on the directives of the Prime Minister and the Federal Minister for Communications, the Secretary of Communications and Chairman NHA are present at the affected site and supervising the operations, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The NHA teams continued restoration activities late into the night, deploying the latest machinery, skilled manpower, and large quantities of construction materials, including stones, to reinforce the damaged sections.

Chairman NHA reaffirmed that speedy restoration of M-5 was the authority’s top priority, pledging to reopen the affected section in the shortest possible time while also ensuring long-term measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The required materials including stones have been provided on the spot in sufficient quantity. The best professional team of NHA is busy in the work.

Our priority is to prevent such an incident from happening again along with the restoration of the affected section. NHA staff is also on alert in view of the flood situation at other places of the motorway.

Due to the unusual floods in the Chenab and Sutlej rivers, the protective embankments in South Punjab have cracked at several places. Jalalpur Pirwala and Pirwala city have been under continuous heavy pressure of flood water. The cracks in the protective embankments and the pressure of flood water around Jalalpur Pirwala city have caused damage to structures at several places on the motorway.

The flow of water at the points designated for water flow under the motorway is normal. However, the flow of water in the passages designated for animals is causing damage to the motorway structures. Five structures have been completely damaged by the flood water while four structures have been partially damaged. NHA is trying to strengthen the affected structures through the process of stone patching.

