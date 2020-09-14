Rehabilitation work on Chakdara to Chitral road started: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Technology Kamran Bangash Monday told the provincial assembly that the provincial government has included Chakdara to Chitral CPEC route in PSDP and there was no plan to consider alternate route for the project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Technology Kamran Bangash Monday told the provincial assembly that the provincial government has included Chakdara to Chitral CPEC route in PSDP and there was no plan to consider alternate route for the project.

Winding up the debate in the House on Chakdara to Chitral CPEC route, he said the then PML-N government removed the project from PSDP, adding that it was 228-kilometer long road from Dir to Chitral and Chitral to Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said the PTI government soon after coming into power included this project in PSDP and now the National Highway Authority (NHA) has started rehabilitation work on the road.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan started PSDP plus from this year under which the 54-kilometer long Chakdara to Dir motorway had been approved.

The special assistant said the feasibility of the project has already been completed and consultant has been hired while the work would be started from March 2021 and completed within three years.

Kamran said the government was committed to remove the sense of deprivation among backward areas of the province and for the purpose the development works were underway in Dir, Swat and other areas on priority basis.