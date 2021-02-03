UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehabilitation Work On China Creek Bridge Concluded

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Rehabilitation work on China Creek bridge concluded

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :In an apparent development aimed at boosting the operational efficiency of Pakistan Railways' freight train service, the department has rehabilitated the China Creek bridge connecting Kaemari directly with Karachi City Station via Karachi Bunder commonly called as KBX yard.

The alternate route used during the unserviceable period of China creek bridge was not only a lengthy one but in dilapidated state that compromised the operational efficiency, said a news release on Wednesday.

The 1238 feet/379 meters long bridge comprise of 39 girders, framework structures for supporting bridges and buildings, out of which only 6 of them were in serviceable condition, 25 needed necessary repair work whereas 8 were irreparable at the time of discontinuating the freight trains from the bridge.

During the rehabilitation process all the repair and replacement tasks had been accomplished without earmarking any separate technical supplementary grant.

Pakistan Railways had a bridge workshop in Jehlum that produced state-of-the-art girders whereas the civil work and labour expenditures had been incurred from the department's usual human and material resources.

Divisional superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul felicitated the officers, staff and labourers, involved in rehabilitation process, for racking up the revival work.

"China creek bridge offers an efficient route to our freight trains that will ensue substantial enhancement in the department's revenue generation from freight service" remarked the Divisional Superintendent Karachi.

Additional General Manager (Infrastructure) Asif Mateen Zaidi along with the relevant civil engineers visited the bridge on Wednesday. The first Up country train from Kaemari enroute China Creek bridge will resume within the next few days.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan China All From Labour

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host International Defence Conference ..

1 minute ago

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italyâ€™s ..

46 minutes ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

1 hour ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

2 hours ago

Touristsâ€™ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

2 hours ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phoneâ€™ use to focus his p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.