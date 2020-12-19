Rehabilitation work on China Creek Bridge in full swing

The rehabilitation work on China Creek Bridge, located at city's economic hub near Karachi Port Trust and connecting City Station with Karachi port directly, is in full swing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The rehabilitation work on China Creek Bridge, located at city's economic hub near Karachi Port Trust and connecting City Station with Karachi port directly, is in full swing.

The direct and easiest connectivity between the two places will be a major stepping stone towards achieving a smooth and sustained platform for freight operations of Pakistan Railways, said a news release on Saturday.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak visited the bridge and inquired about the details of repair and rehabilitation work there.

He said that the importance of Railways' freight service had equated the department directly with the country's economy.

"A vitalized freight service is the indication not only of a nation's progressive Railways but its prosperity also" remarked Arshad Salam Khattak while interacting with the officers and staff present at site.

He directed the deputed officials for making the bridge "serviceable" at the earliest so that it could be streamlined in freight operation.