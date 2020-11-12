UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehabilitation Work On Shah Shams Park Continues With Rapid Pace:DG PHA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Rehabilitation work on Shah Shams park continues with rapid pace:DG PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Malik Abid Mahmood said that rehabilitation work of Shah Shams park continued with rapid pace.

During his visit of the park here on Thursday, DG PHA said that the department was striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for masses at city parks. He said that special focus was being paid on protection of saplings and flower planted at parks and green belts of the city. He said that construction of boundary wall and toilets was in final stage of completion.

He directed officers concerned to speed up rehabilitation work in order to restore recreational activities in the park. He also directed to plant flowers and saplings prepared in PHA nurseries at green belts of the city.

Director Horticulture Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi, Deputy Director Horticulture Naeem Abbas, Deputy Director Engineering Adnan Butt and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Visit Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council signs MOU with Al Tadawi Medi ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council honours football stars Puyol ..

24 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament matches shifted ..

27 minutes ago

Sultanate Marks 50th National Day

29 minutes ago

OPPO will host OPPO INNO DAY 2020 on November 17, ..

32 minutes ago

CBUAE urges Hawala providers to adhere to mandator ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.