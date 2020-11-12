Rehabilitation work on Shah Shams park continues with rapid pace:DG PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Malik Abid Mahmood said that rehabilitation work of Shah Shams park continued with rapid pace.

During his visit of the park here on Thursday, DG PHA said that the department was striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for masses at city parks. He said that special focus was being paid on protection of saplings and flower planted at parks and green belts of the city. He said that construction of boundary wall and toilets was in final stage of completion.

He directed officers concerned to speed up rehabilitation work in order to restore recreational activities in the park. He also directed to plant flowers and saplings prepared in PHA nurseries at green belts of the city.

Director Horticulture Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi, Deputy Director Horticulture Naeem Abbas, Deputy Director Engineering Adnan Butt and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.