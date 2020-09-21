Reham Khan criticizes Fayyazul Hassan Chohan for having rifle on his right side

(@fidahassanain)

The ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan says that poor performance of Punjab police is visible as ministers have started to have weapons for their security.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2020) Reham Khan, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran khan, has criticized PTI minister over poor performance of the Punjab police, saying that they have started having weapons in their custody for the sake of their own security.

Taking to Twitter, Reham Khan shared the video of Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan who was seen having a rifle on his right side at office. The Minister was sitting at his office.

People from different walks of life made interesting comments on the video of Fayyazul Hassan Chohan that went viral on social media.

Hassan Raza, who reports for Dunya tv, also tweeted that exhibition of weapons under the law was prohibited even in the videos, and asked the IGP to take action against him.