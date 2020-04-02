Reham Khan criticizes Punjab govt for violence against Tableghi Jama’at members

(@fidahassanain)

Reham Khan who is former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan says PTI government doesn’t know how to impose lockdown and action against Tableeghi Jama’at is also highly condemnable.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 02, 2020) Reham Khan, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, also condemned Punjab government for subjecting Tableeghi Jama’at members to violence here on Thursday.

She said that the act of Punjab of Punjab government was highly condemnable as Tableeghi Jama’at members were innocent. She also criticized the PTI government saying that they did not know how to impose “lockdown”.

Yesterday, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi expressed serious concerns of detention of Tableeghi Jamaat members, demanding the provincial government for their immediate release.

“The members of Tableeghi Jamat are not alone,” said Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, saying that they were there for their help and support.

He also backed Tableeghi Jamaat and said that it was a peaceful organization while its members should not be treated unjustly.

He criticized the role of the provincial government in acting slowly on the matter, saying that Sindh has implemented orders to free the detainees but Punjab is yet to act. He said that the pandemic was a global issue and not related to any specific group.